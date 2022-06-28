SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Europe News » Police raid suspected Islamic…

Police raid suspected Islamic extremists across Germany

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police conducted raids across the country Tuesday targeting individuals and premises believed to be linked to a banned Islamic extremist group.

Authorities say the group’s goal is to establish an Islamic state in Germany that rejects democracy and uses religious texts as the sole basis for all laws.

The dpa news agency reported that officers searched dozens of locations in six German states, arresting three people.

Prosecutors say a total of 41 people are accused of membership in the banned group known as the “Caliphate State.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Current, former Hill staffers say centralized authority needed to modernize Congress

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up