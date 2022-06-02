RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » Europe News » Fire at Czech Alzheimer…

Fire at Czech Alzheimer home kills 2, over 50 injured

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — A massive fire in a nursing home for Alzheimer patients in the Czech Republic has left two people dead and injured more than 50 others, officials said on Thursday.

The regional rescue service said the bodies of the two patients were discovered in the badly damaged building following the fire that broke out late Wednesday at the home in Roztoky, a town just north of Prague.

A total of 55 people were injured with two in critical condition, officials said.

Almost 100 firefighters battled the blaze.

Police said the fire might have been caused by human error.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up