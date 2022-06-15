RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine | Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city | Russia lowers gas flows to Europe | US Open lets Russian tennis players in
Home » Europe News » Egypt, Israel to boost…

Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 4:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt, Israel, and the European Union on Wednesday signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries, who aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The deal, stamped in a five-star Cairo hotel, will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

“What a special moment,” von der Leyen said in a joint news conference alongside Egyptian and Israel energy ministers. “I very warmly welcome the signing of this historic agreement.”

Last year, the European Union imported roughly 40% of its gas from Russia, and due to that has had difficulty imposing sanctions on Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Israeli gas will be brought via a pipeline to Egypt’s LNG terminal on the Mediterranean before being transported on tankers to the European shores.

Israel has two operational gas fields off its Mediterranean coast containing an estimated 690 billion cubic meters of natural gas combined, and a third offshore rig is in the works. It has already signed gas export agreements with neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt’s extensive natural gas facilities on the Mediterranean have stood largely inactive since the country’s 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

In recent years, the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi rehabilitated and modernized the facilities. In 2018, Egypt signed a $15 billion deal with Israeli company Delek Drilling and its U.S. partner, Noble Energy to transport natural gas there. Egypt aims to create a regional energy hub.

_________

Associated Press writer Ilan Ben Zion contributed from Jerusalem.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

HUD leaders aim to improve engagement by responding to employee feedback

New research puts internet of things at forefront of public-private partnerships

Marines aim to solve the DDIL challenge

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up