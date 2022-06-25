SUPREME COURT NEWS: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Europe News » AP PHOTOS: Moscow Fashion…

AP PHOTOS: Moscow Fashion Week sprawls across the capital

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 4:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Chic and adventurous models and couturiers have been spread all over the Russian capital for Moscow Fashion Week, flaunting their designs in venues ranging from a sprawling Stalin-era propaganda exposition to a large park near the Kremlin admired for its innovative features.

More than 100 shows are being held during the week that began Monday as well as scores of speakers who are noted names in the Russian fashion industry.

Among the major names showing their clothes are Slava Zaitsev and Valentin Yudashkin.

The center of the action has been Zaryadye park, built where the vast and unwelcoming Hotel Rossiya once stood just east of the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral. The park’s most famous feature is an elliptical ramp that juts out over the Moscow River, an epic catwalk for models.

Many other shows are being held in VDNKh, built to show the “people’s economic achievements” and renowned for its array of elaborate Stalinist architecture. In one of the week’s memorable images, models in up-to-the-minute couture sauntered past the huge Friendship of People’s fountain that features golden women in idealized peasant dress.

The shows take place amid the pressures of increased sanctions against Russia because of fighting in Ukraine and the withdrawal of many foreign businesses. But designer Yulia Skalatskaya said her work is thriving nonetheless.

“I experienced some difficulties, but at the same time, to be honest, our sales have grown,” she said. “If you work well, if you make good collections then you’ll have more clients. If you only rely on the fact that some brands have left and someone’s place has been vacated, nothing will change only because of them leaving. You need to work.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up