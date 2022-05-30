RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Kosovar man held in detention on terror suspicions

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 10:12 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court decided Monday to continue detaining an Albanian man who allegedly joined an extremist group in Syria.

The Pristina court decided in favor of a prosecutor’s request to leave the suspect in detention for a month. A statement said the man, identified only as H.S., left Kosovo in November 2015 “to join the terror organization ISIS.”

He is charged with joining and taking part in a foreign army or police, or paramilitary units, something punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The statement does not make clear whether H.S. was one of several citizens of Kosovo and Albania who were repatriated early Sunday from Syria.

Four Albanian women and nine children, all related to Albanians who joined Islamist extremist groups fighting in Syria and Iraq, were repatriated on Sunday, arriving at the Pristina Adem Jashari Airport. They were joined by Kosovar citizens “leaving the hell camps,” the Albanian and Kosovar interior ministries said, without disclosing the number.

Dozens of Kosovo citizens still remain in Syria, most of them the widows of former fighters, according to the authorities.

In the last two years Kosovo has repatriated at least 121 of its citizens, mostly women and children, from Syria. Many of the adults have been charged with terrorism-related offences and are serving prison sentences.

More than 400 people from Kosovo are thought to have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq, according to an estimate by the Kosovo Interior Ministry.

