Albanian arrested for inciting terror via social media

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 5:21 AM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for terror attacks against state institutions, police said Tuesday.

A statement said a 56-year old man identified only as I.S. (L.) used fake profiles to post “inciting photos and writings, public calls and propaganda to commit terror attacks against some important state institutions.”

The suspect, considered to have “religious extremist inclinations,” posted support for the Islamic State group and called for support for the war in Syria.

The man was charged with terrorism offenses. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

No Albanians have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in the past six to seven years, according to the authorities.

Before that, scores of Albanians joined radical groups in Syria and Iraq, although mainstream religious leaders urged believers not to become members.

About two-thirds of Albania’s 2.8 million inhabitants are Muslims.

