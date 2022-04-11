RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Europe News » Brazil election body invites…

Brazil election body invites EU observers for October’s vote

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 9:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority said Monday that it has for the first time invited European Union representatives to observe upcoming elections.

It said the invitation to the EU aims “to amplify the transparency of its electoral system and make cooperation possible.”

The EU’s office in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

The electoral authority said talks were also underway with other groups that have previously observed Brazilian elections, including the Organization of American States and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries. It also invited the Carter Center, among others.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who will seek reelection in the October elections, has repeatedly accused members of the electoral authority of favoring his rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has also insisted the country’s electronic voting system is unreliable.

The president, who is largely trailing da Silva in the polls, has never provided evidence for his claims, which have been repeatedly disputed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latin America News | World News

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up