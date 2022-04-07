RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Avalanche in northern Norway kills 3 members of skiing group

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 10:29 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An avalanche in northern Norway Thursday killed three people, police said. Another six members of the same skiing group were unhurt.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the three victims were quickly found because they wore avalanche detectors, but were declared dead on the spot. Their identities and nationalities were not immediately available.

The avalanche occurred near the Kavringtinden mountain, east of the city of Tromsoe, from where air ambulances were sent to the scene. The area is north of the Arctic Circle.

The avalanche forecast for the area was high Thursday, according to the Norwegian Water resources and Energy Directorate.

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

