2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 7:17 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russian.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

