CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Europe News » How Russia's invasion of…

How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affects international travel

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

March 2, 2022, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

President Joe Biden announced in his State of the Union address Tuesday that the U.S. would join the European Union and Canada in banning Russian flights from their airspace. Russia is expected to retaliate in kind, and it could affect your travel plans.

Willis Orlando, a senior flight expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights, an online low airfare finder, told WTOP that most nonstop flights from the U.S. to parts of Asia and India cross Russian airspace.

“I would not count on a nonstop flight in particular to South Asia or Southeast Asia anytime in the near future,” Orlando said. Instead, he said, direct flights to those destinations would likely now include a connecting stopover in the Middle East or Hawaii.

Orlando also warned travelers to expect ticket prices to go up as oil prices continue to rise.
“Jet fuel is generally one of the top two expenses for almost all airlines,” Orlando said. “When there’s a conflict involving a country that is a major oil producer like Russia, they’re just going to go up and stay up.”

Orlando also advised leisure travelers against booking a trip to Eastern Europe. “If you want to go visit friends and family right now, there’s no indication that they are dangerous to go to. But if you’re looking to have a worry-free vacation, I would stick to Western Europe.”

He said in the days since the conflict broke out, international flight search demand plummeted by about 10% to 12%.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up