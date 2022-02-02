CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Europe News » Italian movie star Monica…

Italian movie star Monica Vitti dies at age 90 in Rome

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 7:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Monica Vitti, the versatile movie star of Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Avventura” and other Italian alienation films of the 1960s, and later a leading comic actress, has died. She was 90.

Her death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by a former culture minister, Walter Veltroni, who said he had been asked to communicate her death by her husband, the photographer Roberto Russo.

Vitti had been out of the public spotlight for years, living quietly in Rome with her husband. She reportedly suffered from dementia.

In her glamour days in the 1960s, when she was best known for her starring roles in “L’Avventura,” “La Notte,” “Eclisse” (“Eclipse”) and “Red Desert,” all films directed by Antonioni, her lover at that time. The two were constant targets of paparazzi.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up