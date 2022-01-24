CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Home » Europe News » Several wounded in shooting…

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened.

They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

Police didn’t specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up