CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Europe News » Protesters clash with Greek…

Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent Saturday towards its end, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas.

Police prevented the marchers from reaching their intended destination, the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. Thirty people were detained, of whom 27 will face charges, police said.

The march was the culmination of a week of protests over the New Year’s Eve eviction of activists who had occupied a room at the university’s biology department for 34 years.

The occupation did not disturb the department’s functioning and the room had become an activity hub. The department decided it needed the room to expand its library and police broke through a locked door into the room, which was empty at the time.

Activists re-occupied the room on Jan. 10 but were evicted in a new police operation the following day. Fifteen people were arrested and their trial has been scheduled for Friday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Europe News | World News

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up