CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Europe News » #MeToo protest in Amsterdam…

#MeToo protest in Amsterdam after allegations at TV show

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 8:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of people protested Saturday in Amsterdam in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show.

The demonstration on Amsterdam’s Museumplein square was organized following reports of sexual harassment, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to “The Voice of Holland.”

The popular show was taken off the air two weeks ago after women accused two panelists who have appeared on the show in recent years and its pianist and band leader of inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances.

The two coaches, both popular Dutch performers, have denied wrongdoing. The bandleader apologized and resigned from the show.

While a number of women have made complaints to law enforcement authorities, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will charge anybody.

The scandal has led to calls in the Netherlands for more action to make workplaces safer for women.

Labor union FNV said this week that “nearly five years after #MeToo, shockingly little has changed in tackling workplace sexual intimidation” and called on the government to tighten laws.

FNV vice president Kitty Jong said that the allegations about “The Voice Of Holland” clearly show “that women in vulnerable positions have too few resources to address sexual harassment.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up