East German Stasi kept records on Scholz during 1970s, 80s

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 2:28 PM

BERLIN (AP) — East Germany’s secret police kept extensive records on Chancellor Olaf Scholz when he was a senior member of the West German Social Democratic Party’s youth wing in the 1970s and 80s, German tabloid Bild reported Thursday.

Files obtained by the newspaper showed the Stasi closely followed his visits to the communist country at a time when he was deputy leader of the Young Socialists, describing him as a “seasoned political professional who has a lot of influence in the organization.”

The Stasi gathered vast amounts of information on East Germany’s citizens and influential people abroad, both through its own agents and with the help of informants. Many of the files were destroyed before German reunification in 1990, but some have survived and can be accessed by those concerned or for research purposes.

Asked about the files Thursday, Scholz said they “weren’t nice, but that’s just the way it is.”

The 63-year-old was elected chancellor last month, succeeding Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Germany.

