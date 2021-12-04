HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » Europe News » 4 dead, dozens rescued…

4 dead, dozens rescued in new migrant boat sinking in Greece

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — At least four people died after a sailboat carrying dozens of migrants struck rocks and sank off southern Greece, authorities said Thursday, in the second deadly incident involving migrants in two days.

The coast guard said four bodies were recovered from waters around a rocky islet near the island of Antikythera, some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, after the vessel hit the rocks.

It said about 90 survivors from the accident were assembled on the islet and were due to be rescued, while patrol vessels were searching for people possibly missing at sea. Antikythera lies between the southern Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete.

Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from Turkey to nearby Greek islands, but an increasing number are attempting the more perilous journey from Turkey to Italy, which leads through the southern Aegean Sea.

On Wednesday, at least three people died when a boat carrying migrants sank near the southern Greek island of Folegandros. Twelve people were rescued but at least 17 others were reported missing by survivors who were identified as Iraqis.

___ Follow AP coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up