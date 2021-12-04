CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » 4 children die after…

4 children die after intense fire rips through London home

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 2:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Four children have died after a fire ripped through a home in south London, authorities said.

About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out of the home as intense fire ripped through the building Thursday night.

The four children, who are believed to be related, were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their ages weren’t immediately available.

“This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness,’’ London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.’’

Roe said the firefighters were being offered counselling as a priority. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

Recent travel guidance for using government devices gives best practices in unsecure countries

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up