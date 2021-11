Strike over salaries to halt Greek ferries for 2 days

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ferries in Greece are to remain tied up in port for two days after unions declared…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ferries in Greece are to remain tied up in port for two days after unions declared a 48-hour strike.

The strike, which began at 6 a.m. Wednesday, was to run until Friday morning. It disrupted ferry services between the mainland and Greek islands. Many of the country’s islands are too small for airports and depend on ferries for the transport of goods and people.

The unions declared the strike to call for collective wage agreements and salary increases, among other demands.

