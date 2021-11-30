CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Europe News » Military helicopter crash in…

Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 8:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said.

The helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva have extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

With $2B, Labor Dept. employs two-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up