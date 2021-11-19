THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues.

Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest. Riot police used a water cannon in an attempt to drive a hundreds of rioters from a central street in the port city.

Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windshield.

Police said in a tweet that rioters started fires and threw fireworks during the rioting and authorities closed the city’s main railway station.

Local media say gangs of soccer hooligans were involved in the rioting.

The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus pass system to only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 — that would exclude people who test negative.

The country has seen a string of record numbers of infections in recent days and a new partial lockdown came into force a week ago.

In January, rioting broke out in Rotterdam and other Dutch cities after the government announced a curfew in an attempt to rein in soaring coronavirus infections.

Earlier Friday, the government banned fireworks on Dec. 31 for the second straight year. The ban is intended “to prevent, as much as possible, extra strain on health care, law enforcement and first responders,” the government said Friday.

