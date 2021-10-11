STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.S.-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.S.-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.