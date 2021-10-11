Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
U.S.-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 6:01 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.S.-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics.

