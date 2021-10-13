Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 3:28 PM

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Norwegian police say several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo. They say the suspected attacker has been arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” the police chief in the town Kongsberg, Øyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

