Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 5:52 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the Greek island of Crete, three weeks after another temblor killed a man on the island and damaged hundreds of buildings.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake that struck Tuesday morning had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred undersea off the eastern coast of the island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

