Greek Socialist leader Gennimata dies after long illness

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 6:05 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leader of Greece’s third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, has died after being hospitalized for treatment for a long-term illness earlier this month. She was 56.

Gennimata had served as leader of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok, since 2015. It was later made part of a center-left umbrella group known as the Movement for Change.

In a written announcement, the state-run Evangelismos hospital in Athens announced Gennimata’s death on Monday.

Following her latest illness, Gennimata had announced that she would not seek re-election as party leader in a December primary.

Seven party members, including former Prime Minister George Papandreou, have declared themselves as candidates.

