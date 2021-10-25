Coronavirus News: Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19, plans at-home concerts | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » Dutch government looking at…

Dutch government looking at reintroducing COVID-19 measures

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 9:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is seeking advice from a panel of experts on whether it needs to reintroduce COVID-19 restrictions amid sharply rising infection rates, the health minister said Monday.

The Netherlands has one of the fastest-rising infection rates in Europe. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks from 13.43 new cases per 100,000 people to 29.27 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 24.

“It’s just going too fast. We have to face up to the fact that the numbers are rising faster and sooner than expected,” Health Minister Hugo De Jonge told reporters in The Hague. He said hospital admissions also are rising faster than anticipated when the government relaxed its lockdown last month.

“The Cabinet will have to think about extra measures,” he said.

The Netherlands ended almost all COVID-19 restrictions on Sept. 25, including an end to social distancing. At the same time, the government mandated use of coronavirus health passes to get into bars, restaurants, cinemas and other public venues.

De Jonge said that a press conference will be held next Tuesday to announce the next steps. The government had planned its press conference for next Friday.

More than 18,000 people in the Netherlands are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, thought the true death toll is thought to be higher.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up