Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » 7 dead, 9 missing…

7 dead, 9 missing in Russian gunpowder factory blast

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 3:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Russia on Friday killed at least seven people, while nine remain missing, emergency officials said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion hit the Elastik factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 kilometers (about 167 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Russian news reports said that all those missing are believed dead. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to local officials.

The ministry said 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in dealing with the fire.

Officials are looking at violations of safety procedures or a short circuit among possible causes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Senators seek 'guardrails' on expanded subpoena power for inspectors general

VHA begins disciplinary process for employees who haven't responded to vaccine mandate

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Senate Democrats push for more racial and gender diversity in TSP investment options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up