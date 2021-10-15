Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 5:37 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

