15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22…

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.