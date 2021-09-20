Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Shooting in Russian university leaves 4 wounded

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 3:25 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least four people wounded, the university’s spokespeople said.

The unidentified perpetrator used a non-lethal gun, according to the Perm State University press service. Students and staff of the university locked themselves in the rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether those reported wounded sustained injuries from the shooting or from trying to escape the building. Local police were en route to the site of the incident, Tass reported.

