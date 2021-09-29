Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Self-portraits by comic book…

Self-portraits by comic book artists to hang in Uffizi

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 12:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s Uffizi, the Florence museum that houses some of the Western world’s most famous art, is expanding its collection of self-portraits with works by comic book artists in an effort to broaden its audience, museum director Eike Schmidt said Wednesday.

Self-portraits by 52 of Italy’s most well-known comic book artists, commissioned as part of an initiative by the Uffizi, Italy’s culture minister and Lucca Comics & Games, form the kernel of the new collection. The comic book artist collection will grow each year to include a portrait by a “grand master” chosen by Lucca Comics, an annual convention held in the Tuscan city of Lucca.

“From today on, comics enter the collection of the Uffizi,…creating a new field of collection at the Uffizi Galleries,’’ Schmidt said during a news conference in Florence.

Schmidt said comics had been neglected in the museum world and that the museum’s effort to correct that followed in the spirit of Cardinal Leopold de Medici, who launched the existing portrait collection in the 1600s, commissioning portraits from artists he knew personally.

The 52 new portraits will be exhibited in Lucca during Oct. 8-Nov. 1 and then moved to the Uffizi, where they will join a permanent collection containing works by masters such as Botticelli, Michelangelo, Caravaggio and Leonardo da Vinci.

“The Uffizi thus becomes one of the first museums of classical art to bet on the vitality and creative force of the ninth art,’’ Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

Standardizing the playbook for responding to cyber vulnerabilities, incidents

Questions persist about federal vaccine mandate for employees

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up