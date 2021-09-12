Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Europe News » Police: 5 in Italy…

Police: 5 in Italy slashed with knife; suspect arrested

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Italian police on Sunday were investigating a Somali asylum-seeker for attempted murder after he allegedly slashed two ticket controllers aboard a bus in the beach resort town of Rimini, then wounded three other people, including a boy, as he fled.

Investigators are ruling out terrorism as a motive and hypothesize that the 26-year-old man was under the influence of drugs during the knife attack Saturday night, according to reports on Italy’s state broadcaster RAI.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said she would meet with local security officials on Monday in Rimini to review “the very grave episode.” Lamorgese has been under attack by right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who heads the anti-migrant League party. Salvini has been demanding that Lamorgese crack down more heavily on illegal migration.

The man, who apparently didn’t have a bus ticket, slashed the controllers who had asked to see his ticket, leaving the two women wounded, news reports said. When the bus driver opened the door, the attacker fled. As police gave chase, the man allegedly slashed three more persons along his path. They included a six-year-old boy who was sitting with his mother in a local outdoor market.

The boy was in critical condition on Sunday after surgery for his wounds, including on his neck.

Police arrested the man after catching up with him on a side street flanking a hotel.

The man, who wasn’t identified, apparently had been denied asylum in several European countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, since arriving in Europe in 2015, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said. State TV said the man had applied for asylum in Italy and was living in a migrant residence run by a Catholic charity in Rimini.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up