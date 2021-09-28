Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Germany: Young girls alone…

Germany: Young girls alone for days with dead father’s body

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 1:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Three young children in Germany spent days alone at home with their dead father’s body after he died suddenly, German media reported Tuesday.

The dpa news agency quoted police in the southern state of Bavaria as saying an aunt discovered the girls, ages 2, 3 and 4, on Sept. 17.

Local newspaper Passauer Neue Press reported that their 35-year-old father, a single parent, had died about three days earlier of a suspected heart attack.

The eldest girl gave her sisters food and drinks, the newspaper reported. When the aunt turned up, the girls told her they thought their father was sleeping.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Human aspect of the cloud adoption journey

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Cloud Exchange: Marshals Service driving cloud adoption through application modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up