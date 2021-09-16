Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Communications malfunction halts all Dutch trains

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 12:48 PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch rail network ground to a halt Thursday evening due to a communications breakdown between drivers and traffic managers, leaving many commuters stranded as they tried to get home from work.

It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, but the national railway company, NS, halted all trains late in the afternoon, a peak time for commuters.

NS said that due to a “telephone malfunction at the traffic control posts, no train traffic is possible” until at least 7 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT).

“Delay your travel,” the company advised passengers.

