Coronavirus News: DC reaches pandemic settlement | Colleges push student vaccines | Md. votes to require masks in K-12 | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Chair of Prince Charles'…

Chair of Prince Charles’ charity quits amid donor scandal

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Prince Charles’ charitable foundation has resigned after reports the organization was offered a donation of more than 500,000 pounds ($692,000) from a Russian banker seeking British citizenship.

Douglas Connell stepped down Wednesday after the Sunday Times alleged that Charles wrote a letter to thank the businessman, Dmitry Leus, for the offer last year. The newspaper said Charles suggested that they could meet after the pandemic.

The Scottish Charity Regulator launched an investigation into the matter earlier this week. The report said the charity initially received 100,000 pounds from the Russian, but rejected the total sum after its ethics committee raised concerns about Leus’ background.

The allegations followed earlier claims, also reported by the Sunday Times, that the charity’s chief executive, Michael Fawcett, helped a Saudi donor secure a knighthood and British citizenship after he gave a large donation.

Fawcett, Charles’ former valet, stepped down from the charity role temporarily and an independent investigation was launched.

Connell said Wednesday that he should accept responsibility “if it appears that serious misconduct may have taken place.” The Prince’s Foundation said it took the recent allegations seriously and “is committed to the highest ethical standards.”

Charles is president of the foundation but he is not involved with its governance or day-to-day activities.

A spokesman said Charles “fully supports the investigation now under way at the foundation.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up