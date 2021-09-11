Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening’ wins Venice Film Fest’s top honor

Audrey Diwan’s “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) has won the Golden Lion at the 78th International Film Festival. The Silver Lion went to…

Audrey Diwan’s “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) has won the Golden Lion at the 78th International Film Festival.

The Silver Lion went to Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God.”

The festival has in the past decade reestablished itself as the preeminent launch pad for awards hopefuls. Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” won the prize last year and went on to win best picture, best director and best actor at the Oscars.

Zhao was part of the jury that decided the winner. It was headed by “Parasite” director and fellow Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho.

The ceremony at the Sala Grande theater closes out the 78th edition of the oldest festival in the world, which began Sept. 1.

