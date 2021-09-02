Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » 2 Turkish soldiers die…

2 Turkish soldiers die in cross-border ops, taking toll to 4

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 8:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two Turkish troops died on Sunday after being attacked during cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq, Turkish officials said. The casualties take the weekend toll to four deaths.

One soldier was killed by fire from “separatist terrorists” as his unit was leaving a base in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said, in reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Turkey launched a land and air campaign in northern Iraq in April and has established several bases in the region.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since it began its armed campaign against Turkey in 1984.

Meanwhile, one of three soldiers wounded in an attack on a patrol in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Saturday died of his injuries in a hospital. Two other soldiers died during the attack.

The assault happened following a search and screening operation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The region is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s civil war and parts are patrolled by Turkish and Russian troops.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up