Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » 2 American men die…

2 American men die while rock climbing on Spanish island

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Two Americans have died while climbing rocks along the shoreline on the Spanish island of Majorca, local media reported.

Spanish emergency services recovered the bodies of the men aged 25 and 35 on Tuesday afternoon, Spanish private news agency Europa Press said. The men’s names were not provided.

They were climbing without ropes across rocks and through coves, the news agency said.

A passer-by reportedly alerted authorities after seeing a body floating in the sea. Emergency services launched a lifeboat, a helicopter and two jet skis, Europa Press said.

A second body was found inside a cave. There were no witnesses to their deaths, according to Europa Press.

Majorca, a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea, is popular for a type of climbing called psicobloc, which involves climbing around shorelines without ropes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up