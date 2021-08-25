CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Europe News » Rolling Stones bandmates salute…

Rolling Stones bandmates salute late drummer Charlie Watts

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 7:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Members of the Rolling Stones have saluted their unshakeable drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80.

Mick Jagger, the legendary rock band’s frontman, posted a photo on Twitter of a smiling Watts seated behind a drum.

Lead guitarist Keith Richards shared a picture of a drum set with a hanging “Closed” sign.

Watts’ publicist announced Tuesday afternoon that the musician had “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood posted a photo of himself and his late bandmate captioned “I love you my fellow Gemini – I will dearly miss you – you are the best.”

On the Rollingstones.com website, only a black-silhouetted portrait of Watts appeared.

Having joined the Stones in 1963, the drummer ranked just behind Jagger and Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member.

Watts was present throughout the band’s 30 studio albums, largely holding himself apart from the drug abuse, creative clashes and ego wars of rock ‘n’ roll.

He had previously announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue. He was replaced by American musician Steve Jordan for the “No Filter” series of shows in the United States, due to begin in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

The 80-year-old’s death has drawn tributes from across the music industry, including from Paul McCartney, Elton John and Patti Smith. Fellow drummers praised the talent and influence, who also recorded jazz albums.

Watts is survived by his wife Shirley, sister Linda, daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

How volatile was 2020 for contractors? Deltek’s survey tells us

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up