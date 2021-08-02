2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » German-Italian woman charged with…

German-Italian woman charged with spying for China

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A German-Italian woman has been charged with espionage on suspicion of being an informant for Chinese intelligence for several years, German prosecutors said Monday.

Federal prosecutors say Klara K. is the wife of another suspect, Dr. Klaus L., who was arrested on suspicion of espionage last month following an indictment that they filed at a Munich court in May. The indictment against Klara K. was also filed in May, prosecutors said Monday. The full names of both suspects were withheld in line with German privacy rules.

The indictment for Klara K. says she is accused of supporting her husband’s alleged spying activities since 2010.

Klaus L. is a political scientist and had run a think tank since 2001. According to prosecutors, employees of a Chinese intelligence service contacted the couple when they went on a lecture trip to Shanghai in June 2010.

The couple is accused of regularly passing information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences until November 2019. That information, prosecutors said, came primarily from “high-ranking political interlocutors” they were in contact with due to their work for the think tank.

Prosecutors allege that the trips to meetings with Chinese intelligence employees were paid for and that the couple also received a fee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | World News

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up