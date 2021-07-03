FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » Europe News » Turkey rejects US report…

Turkey rejects US report claiming link to child soldiers

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 4:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry has slammed a U.S. report on human trafficking that criticized Ankara for providing “operational, equipment, and financial support” to an armed militia in Syria that recruits child soldiers.

In a statement late Friday, the Turkish foreign ministry said it “completely rejects” the claim and its record is clean.

The statement also accuses Washington of “double standards and hypocrisy” pointing to American support for Syrian Kurdish militants. It cites a United Nations report that documented child recruitment and exploitation under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey says Syrian Kurdish militants that provided the backbone of the SDF fighting the Islamic State group were linked to Kurdish fighters who have been waging an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades and are designated as terrorists. American support for them has been a major irritant in U.S.-Turkish relations.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department highlighted Turkey and 14 other countries for the use of child soldiers. It was the first time a NATO ally was placed on such a list.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up