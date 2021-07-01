Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Europe News » Russian agency says it…

Russian agency says it exposed terror plot, killed 1 suspect

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s domestic security agency said Thursday it has discovered a plot by followers of the Islamic State group to conduct terror attacks in Moscow and southern Russia, and killed one suspected conspirator.

The Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency known by its Russian acronym FSB, said that two Russian nationals were plotting the attacks with firearms and knives in crowded areas in Moscow and the southern city of Astrakhan under the IS leaders’ guidance.

The agency said that one of the suspects was killed when he resisted arrest in the Astrakhan region. Another suspected plotter was arrested in Moscow, it said.

The FSB said it had seized weapons and extremist literature during searches at the suspects’ homes. It didn’t say when the busts happened.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up