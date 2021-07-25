2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Europe News » Russia marks Navy's 325th…

Russia marks Navy’s 325th anniversary, Iranian ship joins in

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia marked the 325th anniversary of the founding of its navy with ship parades at major ports on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main parade of more than 50 vessels in St. Petersburg, which included ships from the navies of Iran, Pakistan and India.

The Iranian frigate Sahand, which sailed down the Neva River in the parade, and the sea-based vessel Makran attracted attention from naval observers due to their unusually long voyages to Russia.

Parades also took place in the Russian naval bases of Severomorsk, Caspiisk, Baltiisk, Sevastopol, Vladivostok and at the Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | Latest News | World News

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up