2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Europe News » Merkel party candidate apologizes…

Merkel party candidate apologizes for book plagiarism

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The center-right candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany’s upcoming election apologized Friday for failing to credit a source in a 2009 book he wrote about immigration.

German news agency dpa quoted Armin Laschet as saying the book will be reviewed to determine whether further mistakes were made.

Allegations of plagiarism and academic misconduct are taken very seriously in Germany and have led several senior politicians to resign in recent years.

Laschet’s rival, Annalena Baerbock of the Green party, earlier this month acknowledged making a mistake when she used material in a new book without listing sources.

Recent polls give Laschet’s Union bloc a clear lead over the Greens and the center-left Social Democrats. But the 60-year-old’s personal approval ratings have fallen in part due to perceived missteps during this month’s deadly floods in western Germany, where Laschet is a state governor.

Germans go to the polls on Sept. 26 to elect a new parliament, with the strongest party likely to lead the formation of a new government and provide the next chancellor. Merkel, whose party Laschet now leads, isn’t running for a fifth term.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up