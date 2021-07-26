2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
900 evacuated in Sardinia wildfires; Greece, France send aid

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 8:09 AM

MILAN (AP) — Raging forest fires in central Sardinia have forced the evacuation of 900 people as flames threatened some residential areas and others were engulfed by dense smoke, firefighters said Monday.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

France and Greece dispatched aircraft to help put out wildfires, which have consumed around 20,000 hectares (nearly 50,000 acres) in the province of Oristano.

Firefighters battled all night bringing under control a blaze near the town of Montiferro that displaced 400 residents over the weekend.

The wildfires, which broke out over the weekend, have been spread by dry southerly winds.

