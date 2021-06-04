CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Suspected migrant car crash…

Suspected migrant car crash in Greece kills 2, injures 6

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 9:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Friday a car suspected to have been ferrying migrants from the Turkish border toward the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki crashed, killing two people and injuring six.

A passing driver saw an overturned car off the road on the route between the northern Greek towns of Kavala and Serres at around 6:30 a.m. Friday and alerted authorities, police said.

All eight people had been crammed into the car. They are believed to have been traveling from the Evros border region toward Thessaloniki.

Authorities did not have any immediate information on the nationalities of the migrants, who were all men. It was unclear why the car came off the road, and whether one of the eight had been driving or if someone else had been driving and had fled the scene for fear of arrest as a smuggler.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa attempt to cross into the European Union each year through Greece, either from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands or across the land border in northeastern Greece.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up