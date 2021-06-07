VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Europe News » Italian police dismantle antisemitic,…

Italian police dismantle antisemitic, racist online group

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Italian police have dismantled an online group dedicated to antisemitic and racist propaganda that incited young people to carry out extreme actions, authorities said Monday.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the crackdown included blacking out the website of the group that claims 17,000 members, including people abroad.

Italian postal police and Carabinieri paramilitary police began the investigation in 2019. Authorities said militants who adhered to the group ranged in age from 26 to 62.

LaPresse, an Italian news agency, said 12 persons have been ordered to regularly sign in with police as a way to monitor their movements. Lamorgese said the network “exploited the fragility” of young people. Dismantled thanks to the investigation was “an antisemitic and racist group particularly active on social media,” she said.

Lamorgese said the online site “was inciting youths to carry out extreme gestures.” Lamorgese didn’t elaborate, but LaPresse said a “NATO structure” was among the targets of a plan to attack with homemade explosive devices.

The dozen suspects are being investigated for alleged association aimed at propaganda and for instigating ethnic and religious discrimination, LaPresse said.

Ruth Dureghello, president of Rome’s Jewish Community, tweeted her gratitude for the dismantling of the group, which she said was planning attacks against Jews and non-European Union foreigners.

”Today the antisemitic propaganda on social media is a prelude to other forms of violence,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up