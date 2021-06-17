CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Germany: 1 teen dead, 2 missing after swimming in Rhine

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 11:06 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany police said Thursday that a 17-year-old girl has died and two others are missing after going swimming in the Rhine river during a heatwave.

Authorities were alerted late Wednesday that three people had been caught in strong currents, police in the western city of Duisburg said. Rescuers were able to recover the 17-year-old but attempts to revive her failed.

Teams of police, firefighters, divers and water rescue organizations were still searching for two teens aged 13 and 14, including with helicopters.

Several people have died in bathing accidents across Germany in recent days as people try to cool off in rivers, lakes and pools amid a spike in temperatures.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

