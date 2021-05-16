UK police probe video of antisemitic abuse hurled from cars

LONDON (AP) — British police were investigating videos posted on social media Sunday that appeared to show violent antisemitic language…

LONDON (AP) — British police were investigating videos posted on social media Sunday that appeared to show violent antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars driving through London.

The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north London with a large Jewish population. At one point a man’s voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanities and saying “rape their daughters.”

“We are aware of a video appearing to show antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the images, which came just before the Jewish festival of Shavuot.

“There is no place for antisemitism in our society,” he said on Twitter. “Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London to protest Israel’s strikes on Gaza during a week of conflict. It was one of scores of protests around the world.

At least 188 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed in the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since a 50-day war in Gaza in 2014.

