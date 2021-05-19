CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Belarusian military jet crashes, killing 2

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 9:20 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian military jet crashed Wednesday, killing both pilots, the military said.

Belarus’ Defense Ministry said the Russian-built Yak-130 trainer jet crashed near the western city of Baranovichi on a training flight.

It said the plane had an unspecified technical problem and the crew tried to take it away from residential areas before ejecting. They eventually bailed out but died.

The ministry said there were no casualties or damage on the ground. A military panel headed to the area to conduct a probe.

The Yak-130 is a twin-engine, two-seat combat trainer and light ground attack aircraft. It’s in service in Russia, Belarus and several other nations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

