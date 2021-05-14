CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Europe News » Belarus officer sentenced for…

Belarus officer sentenced for leaking document on crackdown

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian military officer on Friday was sentenced to 18 years in prison for leaking a document related to the government’s crackdown on protests against the country’s authoritarian president.

The officer, Capt. Dzianis Urad, was accused of giving the media a copy of a government directive urging the military to help put down the demonstrations.

Belarus’ Supreme Court handed Urad an 18-year prison sentence and stripped him of his military rank for the actions that “hurt national security.”

Earlier this month, President Alexander Lukashenko has stripped 80 military and police officers of their ranks over their suspected links to the opposition.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation for more than a quarter-century, has faced months of massive protests triggered by his re-election to a sixth term in an August vote that the opposition and some election workers said was rigged.

The Belarusian authorities have unleashed a harsh crackdown on protests demanding Lukashenko’s resignation. More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus and many of them were brutally beaten.

___

Follow all AP stories on Belarus at https://apnews.com/hub/Belarus.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up