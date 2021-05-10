CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Europe News » Albania prime minister set…

Albania prime minister set on firing the country’s president

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 11:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister expressed his determination Monday to remove the president from his post, claiming he has embarrassed the country.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said President Ilir Meta should be discharged. Rama’s Socialist Party has accused Meta of violating the constitution by taking political sides in an election last month.

Last week lawmakers formed an investigative committee to decide whether to impeach Meta. Forty-nine Socialist lawmakers have claimed that Meta failed in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity by siding with the opposition before the April 25 election.

The Socialists won 74 of the 140 seats in parliament in that vote, allowing them to form a Cabinet on their own. Yet impeaching Meta requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which the Socialists do not have, and approval from Albania’s Constitutional Court.

Meta has said he will not recognize the parliamentary committee’s validity. His press office didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment on Rama’s words.

During the election campaign, Meta accused Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Rama’s government. His presidential term is scheduled to end in July 2022.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up